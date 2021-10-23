Publish date:
NBA News: Erik Spoelstra Speaks About The Status Of Kyle Lowry For Heat-Pacers Game
Kyle Lowry is a game-time decision for the Miami Heat when they face off against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
Kyle Lowry, who was listed by the Miami Heat as questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, is a game-time decision.
Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald relayed what head coach Erik Spoelstra said pre-game about Lowry and his tweet can be seen embedded below.
Lowry is a six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA Champion, who came over to the Heat after playing many years with the Toronto Raptors.
The Heat come into the game 1-0 and the Pacers are 0-2.
