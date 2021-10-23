Erik Spoelstra Speaks About The Status Of Kyle Lowry For Heat-Pacers Game

Kyle Lowry, who was listed by the Miami Heat as questionable for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, is a game-time decision.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald relayed what head coach Erik Spoelstra said pre-game about Lowry and his tweet can be seen embedded below.

Lowry is a six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA Champion, who came over to the Heat after playing many years with the Toronto Raptors.

The Heat come into the game 1-0 and the Pacers are 0-2.

