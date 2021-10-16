Pacers Waive Three Players

Publish date:
NBA News: Former 76ers, Nets, Mavs And Hawks Star Waived By This Eastern Conference NBA Team
The Indiana Pacers announced that they have waived Justin Anderson, Bennie Boatwright and Derek Culver. Anderson was a first-round pick in 2015 and has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
The Indiana Pacers announced that they have waived three players, and the announcement can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
Justin Anderson, Bennie Boatwright and Derek Culver were the three players that were waived, and all three players had been signed the day before.
Now, the team will have their G-League rights.
Anderson was a first-round pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, and has played for the Mavs, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
The Pacers play the first game of the new season on October 20 against the Hornets in Charlotte.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.