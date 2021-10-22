Former Pacers Star Retires And Joins Houston Rockets Coaching Staff

Gerald Green has announced his retirement from the NBA, and is joining the Houston Rockets coaching staff.

The 12-year NBA veteran held a press conference before the Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday (see tweet below from Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet SW).

In the tweet above, the Rockets noted how he will be joining their coaching staff as a player development coach.

Green (2005 first-round pick by the Boston Celtics) played for many teams over his career, and during the 2012-13 season he played for the Indiana Pacers.

He will always be remembered for his incredible dunks.

Related stories on NBA basketball