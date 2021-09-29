Former Pacer Jalen Rose Says Why Every Player Should Get Vaccinated

Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose spoke on ESPN about why every player in the NBA should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Jalen Rose spoke on his show on ESPN Jalen & Jacoby.

Rose explained why every player in the NBA should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clip of Rose speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the show's Twitter account.

Rose famously played college basketball at the University of Michigan before playing 13 seasons in the NBA for six different teams.

Over the course of his career he played for the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

In Indiana he was a star, and averaged 20.5 points per game during the 2000-01 season.

He has career averages of 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball