Former Pacer Jalen Rose Says Why Every Player Should Get Vaccinated

September 29, 2021
NBA News: Former NBA Star Says Why Every Player Should Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose spoke on ESPN about why every player in the NBA should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose spoke on ESPN about why every player in the NBA should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, Jalen Rose spoke on his show on ESPN Jalen & Jacoby. 

Rose explained why every player in the NBA should get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The clip of Rose speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the show's Twitter account. 

Rose famously played college basketball at the University of Michigan before playing 13 seasons in the NBA for six different teams. 

Over the course of his career he played for the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors. 

In Indiana he was a star, and averaged 20.5 points per game during the 2000-01 season. 

He has career averages of 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. 

  Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner.
  Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back.
  NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry?

