Former Pacers Star Jalen Rose Tweets Photo Of Himself Wearing The New LaMelo Ball Shoes

Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose sent out a Tweet on Wednesday of him wearing the new LaMelo Ball Puma shoes. Ball was the NBA's Rookie of The Year last season for the Charlotte Hornets.

On Wednesday, Jalen Rose Tweeted out a photo of him wearing the new LaMelo Ball Puma shoes.

The awesome looking pair of shoes can be seen in the photo below from Rose's Twitter account.

Rose also posted a video on YouTube of the shoes, and the clip can be watched here.

Last season, Ball was the Rookie of The Year on the Charlotte Hornets.

Rose is a former NBA star who now works for ESPN.

In 13 NBA seasons he played for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.

Related stories on NBA basketball