NBA News: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Lakers' LeBron James Changing Jersey Numbers
LeBron James is changing his jersey number next season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported on Wednesday that LeBron James would change jersey numbers from No. 23 back to No. 6
James wore No. 6 when he played for the Miami Heat.
On Thursday morning, FS1's Shannon Sharpe reacted to James changing jersey numbers on their show Undisputed.
The clip of Sharpe speaking on Undisputed can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
