Here's What Gregg Popovich Said After The Game Against The Pacers

Publish date:
NBA News: Gregg Popovich Sounds Off On His San Antonio Spurs: "The Game Was Obviously More Important To The Pacers Than It Was To Us"
The Indiana Pacers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 131-118 on Monday evening in Indianapolis.
After the game, Gregg Popovich had powerful words for his team who is now 2-5.
"The game was obviously more important to the Pacers than it was to us," Popovich said postgame. "We didn't have enough guys mentally ready to compete or to execute, for whatever reason. It happens in the NBA now and then, but it shouldn't be happening this early in the year."
The full clip of his postgame presser can be watched here.
The Pacers ended a four-game losing streak and are now 2-6 on the season.
