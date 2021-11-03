Here's What Gregg Popovich Said After The Game Against The Pacers

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    NBA News: Gregg Popovich Was Not Happy With His Team After The Spurs Lost To The Pacers On Monday
    NBA News: Gregg Popovich Was Not Happy With His Team After The Spurs Lost To The Pacers On Monday

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
    The Indiana Pacers defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 131-118 on Monday evening in Indianapolis. 

    After the game, Gregg Popovich had powerful words for his team who is now 2-5. 

    "The game was obviously more important to the Pacers than it was to us," Popovich said postgame. "We didn't have enough guys mentally ready to compete or to execute, for whatever reason. It happens in the NBA now and then, but it shouldn't be happening this early in the year." 

    The full clip of his postgame presser can be watched here. 

    The Pacers ended a four-game losing streak and are now 2-6 on the season.

