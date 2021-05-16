NBA News: Hawks' Clint Capela Status Against Rockets

Clint Capela will miss the Hawks and Rockets game on Sunday due to injury.

The Atlanta Hawks already know their playoff fate as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a playoff battle against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks' 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday solidified the Knicks as the fourth seed regardless of if the Hawks beat the Houston Rockets on Sunday or not.

Due to this, there is no reason for the Hawks to risk anything with many of their key players, and Clint Capela will sit out against his former team.

Capela and his status of being out with an Achilles injury can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks are 6.5-point favorites over the Rockets in Atlanta on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

