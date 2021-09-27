September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NBA News: He Wants To Be "One Of The Best Comeback Stories Ever" Former Number Two Overall Pick Victor Oladipo Spoke At Miami Heat's Media Day On Monday

NBA News: He Wants To Be "One Of The Best Comeback Stories Ever" Former Number Two Overall Pick Victor Oladipo Spoke At Miami Heat's Media Day On Monday

The Miami Heat held media day on Monday, and former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo spoke to the media.
Author:
Publish date:

NBA teams around the country held media day on Monday. 

Down in Miami, Florida, the Heat held their media day and former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo spoke to reporters. 

A clip of Oladipo speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports

In the clip Oladipo says: "I just want to show my resiliency, given the opportunity and have one of the best comeback stories ever."

Oladipo had season-ending injury on his right quadriceps tendon last season (see Tweet below form the Heat). 

Oladipo also suffered a severe injury during the 2018-19 season with the Pacers when he ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee. 

He would miss over 365 days before retiring to game-action. 

According to Ethan Hawk of 5 Reasons Sports, head coach Erik Spoelstra did not yet give a timeline for when Oladipo will return (see Tweet below). 

USATSI_13821446_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Said At Media Day

just now
USATSI_13952749_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: There's No Way Draymond Green Should Be Ranked Better Than Domantas Sabonis

36 minutes ago
USATSI_14720330_168388303_lowres
News

Central Division Notebook: Check Out Lonzo Ball And DeMar DeRozan In Their New Uniforms

40 minutes ago
USATSI_16088098_168388303_lowres
News

Turner Shoots Up In ESPN's Rankings

48 minutes ago
USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photos Of Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis And Torrey Craig From Indiana Pacers Media Day

52 minutes ago
USATSI_14136085_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Video The Indiana Pacers Tweeted Of Myles Turner At Media Day

53 minutes ago
USATSI_14870814_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Just Changed The Name Of Their Arena

8 hours ago
USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
News

The Indiana Pacers Have Announced The Training Camp Roster

9 hours ago
USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: LeVert Should Be Given His Respect

10 hours ago