Nate Bjorkgren Lands With Toronto As Assistant

NBA News: Head Coach That Got Fired Is Now An Assistant Coach With This Eastern Conference NBA Team
Nate Bjorkgren was fired by the Indiana Pacers after one season. He is now an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.
The Indiana Pacers fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren after just one-year, and now the former Pacers coach is an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.
In a Tweet with a photo embedded below from Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Bjorkgren can be seen listed as an assistant coach.
Before he took the job with the Pacers, Bjorkgren had been also been an assistant with the Raptors from 2018-20.
Therefore, he is returning right where he was before he became a head coach.
The Pacers fired Bjorkgren after the team went 34-38 and missed the postseason for the first time in five seasons.
