NBA News: Heat's Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Miami Heat look to win two in a row against the Boston Celtics to hold onto the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 130-124 on Sunday, but they led by 26 points at halftime. They will need to bring that same kind of effort on Tuesday in Boston if they want to solidify the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference or better.

As it stands pre-game, the Heat own a two-game lead over the Celtics for the sixth seed, which avoids the NBA's new play-in tournament. The Celtics, currently the seventh seed, would have to play in the play-in tournament.

A win for the Heat gives them a three-game advantage over the Celtics.

The Heat's starting lineup can be seen posted below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Heat are 1.5-point road favorites, according to FanDuel.

