NBA News: Heat's Starting Lineup Against Celtics
The Miami Heat look to win two in a row against the Boston Celtics to hold onto the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 130-124 on Sunday, but they led by 26 points at halftime. They will need to bring that same kind of effort on Tuesday in Boston if they want to solidify the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference or better.
As it stands pre-game, the Heat own a two-game lead over the Celtics for the sixth seed, which avoids the NBA's new play-in tournament. The Celtics, currently the seventh seed, would have to play in the play-in tournament.
A win for the Heat gives them a three-game advantage over the Celtics.
The Heat's starting lineup can be seen posted below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Heat are 1.5-point road favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.