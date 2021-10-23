Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After Dropping 40 Points On The Washington Wizards

Myles turner had a career-high 40 points on Friday night in Washington D.C. against the Wizards.

However, his unbelievable night was spoiled as the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in overtime 135-134.

The Pacers fell to 0-2.

After the game, Turner sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.

Turner's total stat line was 40 points, ten rebounds, three blocks and five-three pointers.

The Pacers will look for their first win of the season Saturday night at home against the Miami Heat.

