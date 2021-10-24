Publish date:
NBA News: Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Heat
Myles Turner sent out a tweet after the Pacers beat the Heat on Saturday.
The Indiana Pacers picked up their first win of the 2021-22 regular season on Saturday evening when they beat the Miami Heat 101-92 in overtime.
The game was the second straight night they played in overtime (they lost to the Washington Wizards in overtime on Friday).
After the game, Myles Turner sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.
Turner finished the game with four points, four rebounds and two blocks.
On Friday he had a career-high 40-points against the Wizards.
