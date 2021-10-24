Here's What Tyler Herro Said After His Historic Performance In The Heat-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat 101-92 in overtime on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Tyler Herro had 30 points and ten rebounds off the bench, and according to ESPN Stats & Info (see tweet below), he is the first player in the history of the Heat to do that off the bench in a game.

Herro spoke to the media after the game, and the clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Bally Sports Sun: HEAT.

