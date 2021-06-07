NBA News: "I Think You Know The Answer" Mavericks' Luka Doncic Speaks About $200 Million Contract Coming His Way

Luka Doncic is eligible to sign a massive contract extension this off-season.

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic had 46 points and 14 assists, but the output was not enough.

This summer, if Doncic makes an All-NBA team, he is eligible for the super-max rookie extension; which will make him eligible for a $200 million contract extension.

Bobby Marks of ESPN explained the contract in a Tweet below.

A full explanation of the super-max contract can be seen here from HoopsRumors.

"I think you know the answer," Doncic said on Monday in his exit interview on if he will sign it.

The quote can be seen from Bleacher Report below on Twitter.

The full presser with Doncic can be watched here.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball