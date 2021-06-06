NBA News: "If He Ever Wanted to Come Back Then I'll Put a New Shiny Key Under That Mat" Miami Heat's Pat Riley Speaks on Lakers' Lakers' LeBron James

Pat Riley of the Miami Heat Spoke on the Le Batard And Friends Show about LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James spent four years with the Miami Heat, and went to four straight NBA finals, and won two NBA Championships.

The Team President at the time (and still is) was Pat Riley. On Saturday, Riley spoke on the Le Batard And Friends Show about many things, including James' time with the Heat.

"I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, then I'll put a new shiny key under that mat," Riley told the Le Batard And Friends Show.

The entire interview can be seen in the hyperlink above.

The Tweet from the episode of their show can be seen from their Twitter account @LeBatardShow below.

Related stories on NBA basketball