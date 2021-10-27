Publish date:
NBA News: Indiana Pacers Announce Full Injury Report For Game With Toronto Raptors
The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for the game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers have announced their full injury report for the game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night in Canada.
The full injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
Once again they will be without Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren and Kelan Martin.
The Pacers have won two out of the last three games against the Raptors, and both teams are coming off of losses at home.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.