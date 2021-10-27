Skip to main content
    October 27, 2021
    NBA News: Indiana Pacers Announce Full Injury Report For Game With Toronto Raptors
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for the game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their full injury report for the game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night in Canada. 

    The full injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    Once again they will be without Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren and Kelan Martin. 

    The Pacers have won two out of the last three games against the Raptors, and both teams are coming off of losses at home. 

