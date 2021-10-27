Indiana Pacers Announce Full Injury Report For Game With Toronto Raptors

The Indiana Pacers have announced their full injury report for the game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night in Canada.

The full injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

Once again they will be without Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren and Kelan Martin.

The Pacers have won two out of the last three games against the Raptors, and both teams are coming off of losses at home.

