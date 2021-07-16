NBA News: 'It's Not True' Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Says Of Reported Trade Request

Damian Lillard spoke to reporters on Friday and said that reports of him requesting a trade are "not true" and a clip of what he said can be seen in a Tweet below from Rob Perez.

One report from Henry Abbott of True Hoop on Friday (see Tweet below or click on hyperlink) gained the most traction, but Twitter all day had been saying Lillard requested a trade (which Lillard denied).

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! captured some of what Lillard said at his press availability denying the trade request, and his Tweet can be seen below.

