NBA News: Jimmy Butler Updated Status Against 76ers
The Miami Heat will have Jimmy Butler in their starting lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening's national TV game on TNT.
Embiid and Butler had both been questionable, and both teams will be happy that both of their superstars will be in the lineup.
The status of Butler can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.
Butler had been poked in the eye and had to come out of the game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
Even with so few games left in the season, the Heat and 76ers could both use a win on the night for playoff purposes. The Heat are a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed, and the 76ers own a one and a half-game lead over the Nets for the first seed.
The Heat are 1-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
