NBA News: Joel Embiid Updated Status in 76ers Heat Game
Joel Embiid will play for the 76ers on Thursday.
The 76ers will have Joel Embiid play for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Miami Heat on Thursday. He had been initially listed as questionable due to an illness but is now announced to be playing for the game.
Embiid's status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
Both teams will need a win as the 76ers are only one and a half games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the first seed. Meanwhile, the Heat are just a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed and are tied with the New York Knicks.
The Heat are 1-point favorites against the 76ers, according to FanDuel.
The game will be on TNT, and the tip-off is set for 7:30 Eastern Time.
