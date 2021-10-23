Publish date:
NBA News: Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Game
Kyle Lowry has been listed as questionable for the game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
The Miami Heat will be on the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis.
The game is the first time the Pacers will be playing a game on their home-floor to start the new season.
They've lost the first two games on the road to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.
The Heat could be without their six-time All-Star point guard on Saturday as he has been listed by the team as questionable with a left ankle sprain (see tweet below).
The Heat come into the game 1-0 after beating the Milwaukee Bucks.
