NBA News: Lakers' Andre Drummond Status Against Warriors

Andre Drummond will start for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday against the Warriors

Andre Drummond is a two-time NBA All-Star and has impressive career averages of 14.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

Yet, after being let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the season, he became available for the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers to get without giving anything up.

On Wednesday, in their play-in game with the Golden State Warriors, Drummond will continue to be in the starting lineup for the Lakers.

The status of Drummond can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball