NBA News: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Pelicans in Big Game

Anthony Davis played against the Pacers on Saturday, but is questionable on Sunday against the Pelicans.



The Los Angeles Lakers came away victorious in their trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.

Their 122-115 win over the Indiana Pacers got them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

However, the Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker, and the Lakers will need to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and hope the Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets.

Neither team will want to be the seventh seed and play in the play-in tournament.

Anthony Davis played against the Pacers on Saturday but is questionable for Sunday against the Pelicans, and his status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

