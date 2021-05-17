NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Who he Thinks Should Win NBA's MVP

LeBron James thinks that Steph Curry should win the MVP award this season.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's first-ever play-in tournament.

Both James and Curry have had their typical exceptional seasons, and Curry averaged 31.8 points per game, winning the scoring title.

After the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98 on Saturday, James talked about the matchup with the Warriors and how he thinks Curry should win MVP this season.

The video of James and his post-game quotes can be seen in a post from Ballislife below.

"We're playing, in my opinion, the MVP of our league this year in Steph," James said post-game on Saturday night.

The two teams will play on Wednesday evening.

The Lakers are 5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

