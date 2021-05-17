NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Who he Thinks Should Win NBA's MVP
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's first-ever play-in tournament.
Both James and Curry have had their typical exceptional seasons, and Curry averaged 31.8 points per game, winning the scoring title.
After the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98 on Saturday, James talked about the matchup with the Warriors and how he thinks Curry should win MVP this season.
The video of James and his post-game quotes can be seen in a post from Ballislife below.
"We're playing, in my opinion, the MVP of our league this year in Steph," James said post-game on Saturday night.
The two teams will play on Wednesday evening.
The Lakers are 5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
More on the Lakers can be read here.
