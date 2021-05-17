Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Who he Thinks Should Win NBA's MVP

LeBron James thinks that Steph Curry should win the MVP award this season.
Author:
Publish date:

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's first-ever play-in tournament. 

Both James and Curry have had their typical exceptional seasons, and Curry averaged 31.8 points per game, winning the scoring title. 

After the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98 on Saturday, James talked about the matchup with the Warriors and how he thinks Curry should win MVP this season.

The video of James and his post-game quotes can be seen in a post from Ballislife below. 

"We're playing, in my opinion, the MVP of our league this year in Steph," James said post-game on Saturday night. 

The two teams will play on Wednesday evening.

The Lakers are 5-point favorites, according to FanDuel. 

More on the Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

USATSI_16012664_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Play-In Tournament: Pacers and Hornets Spread

USATSI_16089019_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Who he Thinks Should Win NBA's MVP

USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: LeBron James and the Lakers Will Play Steph Curry and The Warriors

USATSI_12579327_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard and The Trail Blazers Beat Nuggets, Send Lakers to Play-In

USATSI_16097323_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Lakers' LeBron James With a Powerful Dunk in Pelicans Game

USATSI_16097119_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Lakers' LeBron James With a Slick Pass in Pelicans Game

USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Nets' Kevin Durant Throws Down Dunk in Cavs Game

USATSI_16062961_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers Can Send LeBron and Lakers to the Play-in