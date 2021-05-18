NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Shares a Strong Message on Ankle Injury

After the Lakers beat the Pelicans on Sunday, LeBron James spoke about his injury earlier in the season.

Earlier in the season, during a game in March, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-94 at Staples Center.

Solomon Hill dove for the ball at one point in the game and ended up hurting LeBron James.

The video of the play can be seen in a Tweet from John Casey below, and Hill's response after the play can also be seen below.

The injury caused James to miss a considerable chunk of the season, and after the final regular game of the season on Sunday, James shared his thoughts on what happened earlier in the season.

"I literally had a grown-man diving at my leg for a loose ball," James said on Sunday.

Harrison Faigen of SB Nation shared the video of James speaking on Sunday in a Tweet.

James will be in action on Wednesday against the Warriors and has played in the Lakers' last three games.

The Lakers are 5-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

