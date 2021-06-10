NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets New Space Jam 2 Trailer
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers Tweeted a new trailer of the Space Jam 2 movie.
On Wednesday, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers Tweeted a new trailer for the Space Jam 2 movie he will star in that releases in theaters July 16.
The Tweet from James with the video of the trailer from his company, The Spring Hill Co., can be seen in a post embedded below.
James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
