NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

LeBron James will play against the Warriors on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.

James, however, will play and be good to go for the game on Wednesday with the Warriors.

Jovan Buha of The Atheltic shared on Twitter what Frank Vogel said about James and his ankle post-game.

The Lakers are 5-point favorites over the Warriors on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

