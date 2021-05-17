Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

LeBron James will play against the Warriors on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.

James, however, will play and be good to go for the game on Wednesday with the Warriors.

Jovan Buha of The Atheltic shared on Twitter what Frank Vogel said about James and his ankle post-game.

The Lakers are 5-point favorites over the Warriors on Wednesday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here. 

USATSI_16096733_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History

USATSI_15988864_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: You Won't Believe the Price of Hawks and Knicks Tickets

USATSI_16012664_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Play-In Tournament: Pacers and Hornets' Spread

USATSI_16088135_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

USATSI_16089019_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Who he Thinks Should Win NBA's MVP

USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: LeBron James and the Lakers Will Play Steph Curry and The Warriors

USATSI_12579327_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard and The Trail Blazers Beat Nuggets, Send Lakers to Play-In

USATSI_16097323_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Lakers' LeBron James With a Powerful Dunk in Pelicans Game

USATSI_16097119_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Lakers' LeBron James With a Slick Pass in Pelicans Game