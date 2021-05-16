NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status in Big Game Against Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 on Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Lakers needed the win as they are now tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Neither team will want to finish as the seventh seed because the seventh seed means a trip to the play-in tournament, while the sixth seed is straight to the NBA Playoffs.
The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker, so the Lakers will need to beat the New Orleans Pelicans and hope the Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets.
LeBron James, who returned to the lineup against the Pacers, is questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Lakers are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
