NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Revealed

LeBron James will likely return this week, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

LeBron James missed over a month of playing time with an ankle injury, and then after returning in a game against the Kings over a week ago, would leave the Lakers' next game against the Raptors last Sunday.

He had apparently re-injured his ankle and has not played in a game since.

James will hopefully return this week, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania.

His status can be seen in a post from Charania below.

The Lakers are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and if the season ended on Monday, they would be playing in the play-in tournament.

The Lakers beat the Suns 123-110 on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, and the Pacers will play the Lakers on May 15, later this week.

More on James and the Lakers can be read here.

