NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Updated Status Against Knicks

Lebron James is expected to return on Tuesday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported that LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was targeting a return this week on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Now, as more of the day has progressed and James went through on-court work, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that James is expected to play against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The Lakers are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference and beat the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles 123-110 on Sunday evening.

James has played in 43 games this season.

