With LaVar Ball Watching Watch Hornets' LaMelo Ball Bank In A Three-Pointer Against The Pacers

    October 21, 2021
    NBA News: LaVar Ball Watches Hornets' LaMelo Ball Bank In A Three-Pointer Against The Pacers
    Publish date:

    LaMelo Ball nailed a three-pointer off the glass in the Hornets-Pacers game.
    Author:

    The Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers are in the middle of both team's first game of the season, and during the second half 2021 Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball nailed a three-point shot off the backboard. 

    The highlight can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bally Sports Hornets.

    In the clip, Ball's famous father LaVar can be seen watching on as his son hits the shot.

    Ball averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

