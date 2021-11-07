NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Pacers-Kings On Sunday

The Indiana Pacers are in California to play the Sacramento Kings after losing in Portland to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

For the game, Malcolm Brogdon is questionable with a non-COVID illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.

The Pacers are 3-7, and Brogdon missed their last game against the Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Kings come into the game with a 5-4 record to start the year.

