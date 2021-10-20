Publish date:
NBA News: Miles Bridges Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game
Miles Bridges is listed as probable for the Hornets-Pacers game that will take place on Wednesday evening.
The Charlotte Hornets have announced their updated injury report before they tip off against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.
The game is both team's first regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
On the injury report for the Hornets is two players, and the full list can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Miles Bridges is listed as probable (Right knee discomfort), but being probable means he will likely play.
As for Terry Rozier, his status is more up in the air because he is listed as questionable.
