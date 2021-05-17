NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History

Kyrie Irving is the ninth player in NBA history to join the 50/40/90 club.

Kyrie Irving joined a very exclusive club on Sunday afternoon in the Brooklyn Nets' season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Not only did the Nets solidify themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Irving is now just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the coveted 50/40/90 club.

To qualify, a player has to shoot at or above 50% from the field, 40% from the three-point range and 90% from the free-throw line.

The Nets shared Irving's accomplishment on their Twitter account, and the post can be seen below.

Irving finished the season with averages of 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. He shot 50.6% from the field, 40.2% from the three-point range and 92.2% from the free-throw line.

Related stories on NBA basketball