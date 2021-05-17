NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History
Kyrie Irving is the ninth player in NBA history to join the 50/40/90 club.
Kyrie Irving joined a very exclusive club on Sunday afternoon in the Brooklyn Nets' season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Not only did the Nets solidify themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Irving is now just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the coveted 50/40/90 club.
To qualify, a player has to shoot at or above 50% from the field, 40% from the three-point range and 90% from the free-throw line.
The Nets shared Irving's accomplishment on their Twitter account, and the post can be seen below.
Irving finished the season with averages of 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. He shot 50.6% from the field, 40.2% from the three-point range and 92.2% from the free-throw line.
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE