Knicks-Pacers: Here's What Julius Randle Said After They Lost To The Pacers

The New York Knicks lost 111-98 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.

The win improved the Pacers record to 3-6 and the Knicks fell to 5-3.

On Friday the Knicks will play the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, and after the game with the Pacers, Randle spoke about their next opponent.

"It motivates me extremely," Randle said. "I remember how it felt when I was watching it, I'm getting chills right now just thinking about it, just seeing it, because I know personally the grind, and how much effort and how much time it takes to continue to get better."

The full clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Knicks Videos.



Related stories on NBA basketball