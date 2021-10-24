Check Out What The Heat Tweeted After Losing To The Pacers

    • October 24, 2021
    NBA News: "No Team In The History Of The NBA Has Gone 82-0" Check Out What The Miami Heat Tweeted
    NBA News: "No Team In The History Of The NBA Has Gone 82-0" Check Out What The Miami Heat Tweeted

    The Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat in overtime on Saturday night.
    The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat played a wild one in Indianapolis on Saturday evening. 

    The two teams were tied 86-86 at the end of the regulation, and the Pacers prevailed in overtime to get their first win of the new season and win 102-91. 

    After the game, the Heat posted a funny caption to their Twitter account, and the post can be seen embedded below. 

    The tweet said: "No team in the history of the NBA has gone 82-0."

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

