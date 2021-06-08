NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Is On a List With Only Russell Westbrook And Oscar Robertson

Nikola Jokic won the NBA's MVP award, according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award.

Jokic had a stat line of 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this year.

He is the only player other than Russell Westbrook (done it twice) and Oscar Robertson (done it three times) to have a stat line like that, according to ESPN Stats & Info (Tweet seen below).

