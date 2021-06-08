NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins MVP, Twitter Reacts to TV Screen From The Night He Was Drafted

Nikola Jokic has won the NBA's MVP award, according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

Shams Charania of The Atheltic reports that Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Twitter is reacting to what the screen looked like on the night Jokic got drafted in 2014.

When the 41st overall pick was announced on the screen, there was a commercial going on.

The new league MVP has had to work very hard to get to this point.

Some Tweets about the screen on draft night in 2014 can be seen below.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball