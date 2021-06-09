NBA News Report: Celtics And Kemba Walker Appear to Be Headed For a Divorce

The Boston Celtics will likely try to move on from Kemba Walker over the off-season, according to Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari.

In the article, he reports that the Celtics tried to trade Walker for Jrue Holiday before Holiday joined the Milwaukee Bucks and that Walker's relationship with the front office has been damaged.

In 43 games this season, Walker averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists per game.

