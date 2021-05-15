NBA News: Serge Ibaka Status in Clippers Rockets Game

Serge Ibaka will play for the Clippers against the Rockets on Friday.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-90 in Charlotte on Thursday night. On the second night of a back-to-back, they will face the Rockets in Houston on Friday.

Their pair of All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has already been ruled out for rest, and the status of Serge Ibaka was up in the air, surrounding a back issue.

However, Ibaka has been announced as active and will play on Friday for the Clippers against the Rockets on Friday.

The Clippers are 7.5 favorites over the Rockets, according to FanDuel.

