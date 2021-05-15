NBA News: Serge Ibaka Status in Clippers Rockets Game
Serge Ibaka will play for the Clippers against the Rockets on Friday.
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-90 in Charlotte on Thursday night. On the second night of a back-to-back, they will face the Rockets in Houston on Friday.
Their pair of All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has already been ruled out for rest, and the status of Serge Ibaka was up in the air, surrounding a back issue.
However, Ibaka has been announced as active and will play on Friday for the Clippers against the Rockets on Friday.
The status of Ibaka can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Clippers are 7.5 favorites over the Rockets, according to FanDuel.
More on the game and the Clippers can be read here.
