NBA News: Suns and Warriors' Starting Lineups

The better part of the past decade has seen the Golden State Warriors be one of the top teams in the NBA, and the Phoenix Suns as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

However, with just a handful of games left in the season, the Suns are the second seed in the Western Conference, and the Warriors are the eighth seed.

Both teams are squaring off in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and the Suns still have a chance to finish as the number one seed in the Western Conference (they are one and a half games behind the Utah Jazz).

At the same time, the Warriors hold onto just a half-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed.

The two teams need a win on the evening, and the oddsmakers have the Suns as 4.5-point favorites on the road, according to FanDuel.

The starting lineups for both teams can be seen in posts from FantasyLabs NBA below.

