NBA News: Suns' Deandre Ayton Status in Spurs Game

Deandre Ayton will miss the Suns and Spurs game on Sunday.
Deandre Ayton will miss the last regular-season game for the Phoenix Suns against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon in Texas.

Ayton is out with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Suns can still be the first seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Spurs and a loss for the Utah Jazz against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

During this season, the Suns have had a resurgence, and it is the first season the Suns will make the NBA playoffs since the team had Steve Nash running point-guard in 2010.

The Suns are 4-point favorites over the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

