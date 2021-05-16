NBA News: Suns' Deandre Ayton Status in Spurs Game

Deandre Ayton will miss the Suns and Spurs game on Sunday.

Deandre Ayton will miss the last regular-season game for the Phoenix Suns against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon in Texas.

Ayton is out with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Suns can still be the first seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Spurs and a loss for the Utah Jazz against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

During this season, the Suns have had a resurgence, and it is the first season the Suns will make the NBA playoffs since the team had Steve Nash running point-guard in 2010.

The Suns are 4-point favorites over the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon, according to FanDuel.

