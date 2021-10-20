Publish date:
NBA News: T.J. Warren's Injury Status Against The Charlotte Hornets
T.J. Warren will not play in the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets game on Wednesday evening.
T.J. Warren only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot, and the NBA veteran will not be playing for the Indiana Pacers when they play their first game of the regular season on Wednesday evening.
The injury report from the Pacers can be seen embedded in a Tweet below (with six players listed) for their game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Warren is listed as out.
This is his third season with the Pacers, and prior to joining the Pacers he started his career with the Phoenix Suns.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.