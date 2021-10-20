T.J. Warren's Injury Status Against The Charlotte Hornets

T.J. Warren only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot, and the NBA veteran will not be playing for the Indiana Pacers when they play their first game of the regular season on Wednesday evening.

The injury report from the Pacers can be seen embedded in a Tweet below (with six players listed) for their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Warren is listed as out.

This is his third season with the Pacers, and prior to joining the Pacers he started his career with the Phoenix Suns.

Related stories on NBA basketball