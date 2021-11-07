T.J. Warren's Injury Status For Pacers-Kings On Sunday

Publish date:
NBA News: T.J. Warren's Injury Status For Indiana Pacers-Sacramento Kings On Sunday
The Indiana Pacers will once again be without T.J. Warren when they play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
The Indiana Pacers are in California to face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and they will once again be without their forward T.J.Warren.
Coming into the game the Pacers are 3-7,and the Kings are 5-4.
The status of Warren can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.
Warren only played in four games last season due to a stress fracture in his foot, and has yet to make his season debut this season.
