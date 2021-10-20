Publish date:
NBA News: Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game
Terry Rozier has been downgraded to questionable for the first game of the regular season between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers.
The Charlotte Hornets could potentially be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.
The game is both team's season-opener, and the Hornets have now downgraded guard Terry Rozier to questionable for the game.
Rozier's status can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Hornets P.R.
After the team had shootaround on Wednesday, they downgraded him from probable with a left ankle sprain, to questionable.
Rozier averaged over 20 points per game last season, and is one of their biggest scoring threats.
