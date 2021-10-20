Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

The Charlotte Hornets could potentially be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.

The game is both team's season-opener, and the Hornets have now downgraded guard Terry Rozier to questionable for the game.

Rozier's status can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Hornets P.R.

After the team had shootaround on Wednesday, they downgraded him from probable with a left ankle sprain, to questionable.

Rozier averaged over 20 points per game last season, and is one of their biggest scoring threats.

