The Nets Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game Against Pacers

NBA News: The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Their Injury Report For Friday's Game Against The Indiana Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.
The two teams come into the game struggling; the Pacers are 1-4 and have lost two straight, and the Nets are 2-3 and have lost two out of their first three home games.
For the game, the Nets have announced their injury report, and the report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.
