    • November 5, 2021
    NBA News: "The East Is Loaded So Every Night You Gotta Bring It" Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Pacers
    NBA News: "The East Is Loaded So Every Night You Gotta Bring It" Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Pacers

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.
    The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

    The New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening 111-98. 

    After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media. 

    "The east is loaded, so every night you gotta bring it," Thibodeau said. 

    The full clip can be seen embedded below from SNY's Knicks videos. 

    The Knicks fell to 5-3 and have lost two games in a row, while the Pacers advanced to 3-6 and have won two games in a row. 

