NBA News: The Gambling Odds for Dennis Schroder Re-Signing With The Los Angeles Lakers
Dennis Schroder of the Los Angeles Lakers is a free agent this off-season.
The Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns 113-100 on their home floor at Staples Center last week, and now their season is over.
One of the biggest free agents they will have to make a decision on will be point guard Dennis Schroder.
According to SportsBetting.ag, the Lakers are still favored (-140) to re-sign him.
The odds for signing him can be seen in the hyperlink above.
A quote Schroder said after the season can be seen below from NBA on ESPN and ESPN's Dave McMenamin Twitter.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
