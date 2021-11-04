Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    NBA News: The Indiana Pacers Gave An Update On Injured T.J. Warren After They Beat The New York Knicks
    The Indiana Pacers provided an update for T.J. Warren who has yet to play this season.
    The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 111-98 in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. 

    The win improves the Pacers to a 3-6 record, and puts them on a two-game winning streak. 

    As for the Knicks they fall to 5-3. 

    The update given by head coach Rick Carlisle can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    The Indiana Pacers Gave An Update On Injured T.J. Warren After They Beat The New York Knicks

